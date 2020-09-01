COVID-19 vaccine ZD1222 expands into US Phase III trial

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) says that development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZD1222 has expanded into a Phase III clinical trial in the USA to assess its safety, efficacy and immunogenicity.
The US trial, called D8110C00001, is funded by the Biomedical Advanced Development Authority (BARDA), part of the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the US National Institutes of Health, and led by AstraZeneca. The NIAID-supported COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN) will participate in the trial.
Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: “We are pleased that AZD1222 demonstrated safety and immunogenicity across all adult age groups and are proud to be collaborating with BARDA and NIAID to accelerate the development of this vaccine. Should clinical trials demonstrate the vaccine protects against COVID-19 disease and is approved for use, we will work hard to make it globally available in a fair and equitable manner as rapidly as possible.”
