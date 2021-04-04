CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance's immunoglobulin trial misses goals

The CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance revealed last Friday that the Phase III Inpatient Treatment with Anti-Coronavirus Immunoglobulin (ITAC) clinical trial sponsored and funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), did not meet its endpoints. No serious safety signals were raised in the trial.

Co-founded by Australia-based CSL Ltd’s (ASX: CSL) CSL Behring unit and Japan’s Takeda (TYO: 4502) in April 2020, the Alliance also included BioPharma Plasma, Biotest, GC Pharma, LFB, National Bioproducts Institute, Octapharma and Sanquin. Its aim was to help develop a potential plasma-derived therapy for people at risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

The study aimed to determine whether an investigational anti-coronavirus hyperimmune intravenous immunoglobulin (H-Ig) medicine (referred to by the Alliance as CoVIg-19) could reduce the risk of disease progression when added to standard of care treatment including remdesivir in hospitalized adult patients at risk for serious complications. Analyses remain ongoing and the NIAID and the INSIGHT Network intend to publish the full results of the trial soon.