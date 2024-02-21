Coya Therapeutics expands COYA 302 into Alzheimer’s disease

Shares of US clinical-stage biotech Coya Therapeutics (Nasdaq: COYA) leapt almost 10% to $8.82 in morning trading, after releasing a letter to stockholders from its chief executive and chairman, Dr Howard Berman.

Dr Berman noted that Just over two months ago Coya announced a partnership with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for COYA 302 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the lead indication for its all-important candidate.