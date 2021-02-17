Sunday 11 January 2026

CRO competition intensifies as Chinese biotechs rush for global studies

Biotechnology
17 February 2021
By Wang Fangqing

Recent years have seen a growing number of Chinese biotechs doing their clinical studies outside China, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent Wang Fangqing.

Among them are Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877), whose PD1 antibody Tuoyi (toripalimab) started global studies in 2016 and is currently in various stages for multiple indications; Chi-Med (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM), which is conducting global studies for the MET inhibitor savolitinib, and Adagene, which is recruiting patients in China and the US for Phase I studies for its anti CD137 MAb ADG106, a cancer treatment.

