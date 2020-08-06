Sunday 11 January 2026

CSL Behring joins Basel-based venture accelerator

Biotechnology
6 August 2020
Swiss biotech venture accelerator and incubator BaseLaunch has announced the fifth partner in BaseLaunch Phase II, the next stage in its company building activities.

The Basel-based group revealed that CSL Behring, the biotech unit of Australian firm CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), will take part in the project.

In its first phase, BaseLaunch supported nine early therapeutic ventures which have raised a total of more than $100 million in equity capital from US and European venture funds.

More ones to watch >




Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


