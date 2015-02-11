Thursday 8 January 2026

CSL delivers solid first-half financials, but guidance disappoints

Biotechnology
11 February 2015

Australian plasma fractionation specialist CSL Limited (ASX: CSL) has today announced a net profit after tax (NPAT) of $692 million (all figures in US dollars) for the six months ended December 31, 2014, up 7% on a reported basis when compared to the prior comparable period (PCP). Earnings per share (EPS) grew 10% to $1.46.

Sales for the period rose 7% to $2.74 billion, or 8% higher at constant currency. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)$878 million, up 7% on PCP and 9% at constant currency

CSL managing director Paul Perreault said that, in addition to a solid half year the company has continued to invest in future growth with research and development investment increasing to $233 million.

Acquisition of Novartis flu vaccine business

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze