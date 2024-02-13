CSL falls after heart drug fails in Phase III trial

Australian biotech CSL Limited (ASX: CSL) yesterday announced disappointing top-line results from its Phase III AEGIS-II trial, with the news sending the firm’s shares down as much as 5%, wiping A$7 billion off its market capitalization.

The study was evaluating the efficacy and safety of CSL112 (apolipoprotein A-I [human]) compared to placebo in reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients following an acute myocardial infarction (AMI).