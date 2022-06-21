CStone's sugemalimab to face stiff competition in NSCLC segment in China

The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has recently approved Chinese biotech firm CStone Pharmaceuticals’ (HKEX: 2616) sugemalimab (trade name Cejemly) to treat patients with stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), whose disease has not progressed following concurrent or sequential or platinum-based chemoradiotherapy.
Against this backdrop, sugemalimab will still face stiff competition in China, observes data and analytics company GlobalData.
Notably, the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology 2022 guideline has already recommended sugemalimab: level 1 for stage IV NSCLC and level 3 for stage III NSCLC.
