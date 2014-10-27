CTI acquires tosedostat rights from Vernalis and Chroma

Blood-related cancer specialist CTI BioPharma (Nasdaq: CTIC) has acquired the worldwide rights to tosedostat through transactions with its originator, the UK's Vernalis (LSE: VER), and Chroma, through which CTI previously held a sublicense with respect to tosedostat in North, Central and South America.
It is a selective inhibitor of aminopeptidases, which are required by tumor cells to provide amino acids necessary for growth and tumor cell survival. Tosedostat is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome, which are intended to inform the design of a Phase III registration study to support potential regulatory approval.
