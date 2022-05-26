CureVac links with myNEO on novel antigen targets for mRNA-based cancer vaccines

Germany’s CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) and myNEO, a Belgium-based immunotherapy company, have entered into a research and option agreement.
Under the agreement, both companies aim to identify specific antigens found on the surface of tumors for the development of novel mRNA immunotherapies. To achieve this goal, myNEO will leverage its biological datasets and its integrated machine learning and bioinformatics platform to identify and validate specific antigen targets predicted to elicit a strong immune response.
Financial terms of the collaboration were not revealed but CureVac’s shared closed down 5.1% at $17.51 yesterday.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze