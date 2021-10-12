CureVac puts first COVID-19 vaccine program out of its misery

German mRNA specialist CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) was once so strongly fancied as a frontrunner in the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine that the US government was rumored to be interested in acquiring the company.

Trial results that fell short of the level required for statistical success along with CureVac being overtaken by other vaccine developers have knocked two-thirds off the market value of the company in the last 18 months.

"The requirements to effectively address the virus and emerging variants have changed"On Tuesday, CureVac announced that it was withdrawing its first vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, from the current approval process with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), sending shares around 7% lower in early trading.