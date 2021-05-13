Curis rockets on release of data for CA-4948 in AML and MDS

Shares of oncology focussed US biotech firm Curis (Nasdaq: CRIS) closed up 65.5% at $16.27 yesterday, after it announced that two abstracts for CA-4948, a novel, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor, have been accepted for oral and poster presentation at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress (EHA), which will be held virtually June 9-17, 2021.

The abstracts include updated data from a February data-cut for its ongoing open-label, single arm, Phase I/II study of CA-4948 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

"We are very pleased to report this clinical update on our first-in-class IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948, as an anticancer agent for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes for whom multiple prior lines of therapy have been unsuccessful," said James Dentzer, president and chief executive of Curis.