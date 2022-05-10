Current treatments for diabetic complication macular edema still not effective enough

While there have been several significant steps forward when it comes to treating diabetes complication diabetic macular edema (DME) this year, current therapies are still not effective enough.
Data and analytics company GlobalData notes that not only is there still a surplus of unmet needs, but current therapies still have quite a heavy treatment burden. Further, several key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData spoke out to say that a significant number of DME patients do not respond well to current standard-of-care therapies.
According to GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Diabetic Macular Edema Drugs in Development by Stages’, two DME drugs have been approved in 2022 so far: Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) in January and Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Beovu (brolucizumab) in March. This has heightened competition within the international DME market.
