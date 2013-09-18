Wednesday 17 June 2026

Cytomedix reorganizes R&D to cut cash burn

Biotechnology
18 September 2013

US biotechnology company Cytomedix (OTCQX: CMXI) will reorganize its R&D activities to reduce cash burn. As part of this initiative, the company’s ongoing financial support of the current RECOVER-Stroke trial and the underlying ALDH Bright Cell technology will be substantially concluded by the end of the year.

The company said it is exploring a range of strategic options for continuing its clinical programs beyond year end 2013, which options may include, among others, technology transfer, spinout, licensing or other similar transactions involving the underlying technology.

Cytomedix has restructured its R&D facility to bring available resources and spending in line with current and expected enrollment in the ongoing clinical programs. The RECOVER-Stroke trial with ALD-401 has now enrolled 39 patients. The company’s intention is to proceed with enrollment in the trial through 2013 with an enrollment goal of 50 patients at that time.  Depending on the success of the company’s efforts to pursue strategic options for continuing its clinical programs, the company may determine to conclude the study beyond December 31 and unblind the study data at the assessments of the primary efficacy endpoint, ie, 90 days post treatment of the last enrolled patient.

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