CytRx: all eyes on aldoxorubicin, say analysts

US biotech firm CytRx Corp (Nasdaq: CYTR) is entering a critical six-month period as aldoxorubicin delivers important clinical milestones, comment analysts at Edison Investment Research.

A positive Phase IIb readout in front-line soft tissue sarcoma (STS) in fourth-quarter 2013 could support progression into Phase III, increase confidence in the second-line opportunity (Phase III to start first-quarter 2014) and heighten partnering interest. Separately, the Phase IIb trial in glioblastoma (GBM) will start in early-fourth-quarter 2013.

Based on existing data, we are optimistic that aldoxorubicin will demonstrate efficacy (progression free survival, PFS) and/or safety advantages over doxorubicin in advanced, treatment-naïve STS patients. A positive Phase IIb readout could support progression into a pivotal Phase III study in front-line STS, increases the analysts’ confidence in the second-line opportunity, and heighten partnering interest in both aldoxorubicin and CytRx’ albumin-binding linker platform.