CytRx to focus on aldoxorubicin after tamibarotene demise; Loss narrows

US biotech firm CytRx Corp (Nasdaq: CYTR) says that it will now focus on the clinical development of aldoxorubicin and expansion of its oncology pipeline based on its proprietary linker platform technology, following the recommendation of an independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) to discontinue the Phase IIb clinical trial with tamibarotene as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer.

The recommendation was based on an interim analysis indicating that patients treated with tamibarotene were unlikely to show improved progression-free survival over treatment with approved chemotherapeutic agents. No safety concerns were raised.