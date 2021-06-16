Daiichi Sankyo drops coronavirus treatment, starts shipping vaccines

Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has pulled the plug on development of an inhaled formulation of nafamostat, dubbed DS-2319, as a treatment for COVID-19.

The firm had been developing nafamostat in the belief that it might help combat the disease by blocking membrane fusion between the envelope of the virus that causes COVID-19 and the host plasma cell membrane.

Based on the results from a Phase I trial, initiated in March 2021, as well as ongoing non-clinical studies, the company said it would not continue development at this time.