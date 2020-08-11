Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca team up to trial drug combo in NSCLC

Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration with UK-based AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) to evaluate the combination of patritumab deruxtecan (U3-1402), a HER3 directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC), and AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso (osimertinib), an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), in patients with EGFR-mutated advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

There are no HER3 directed therapies approved for the treatment of NSCLC or any cancer. The frequency of HER3 overexpression in EGFR-mutated NSCLC has been reported to be as high as 75%, and there is evidence that HER3 expression may be associated with resistance to TKIs.

Patritumab deruxtecan is one of three lead DXd antibody drug conjugates in the oncology pipeline of Daiichi Sankyo.