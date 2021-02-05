Monday 12 January 2026

Daiichi Sankyo in deal for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Japan

Biotechnology
5 February 2021
daiichi-hq

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) announced today that it recently entered into an outsourcing agreement with the local subsidiary of UK pharma majora AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) to manufacture the AstraZeneca/Oxford University-developed COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, in Japan.

In order to play a part in the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing and supply scheme agreed, between AstraZeneca and the government of Japan, Daiichi Sankyo will use undiluted solutions provided by AstraZeneca to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines in the country, including vial filling and packaging, in accordance with the outsourcing agreement.

The manufacture of the COVID-19 vaccine will be undertaken by Daiichi Sankyo Biotech, a subsidiary of Daiichi Sankyo, at a facility dedicated to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare’s “project to establish a system for developing and producing novel influenza virus vaccines.”

