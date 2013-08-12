Dainippon Sumitomo establishes regenerative and cellular medicine office

Japanese drug major Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma (TYO: 4506) says that it has set up the Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Office this month. Regenerative and cellular medicine such as one involving iPS cells has been identified as the new business field in the R&D strategy under the DSP’s third Mid-term Business Plan (FY2013-2017).
The company says it is committed to exploring opportunities in this area from a mid- to long-term perspective with a view to making it one of our strong business areas supported by a number of innovative products.
The Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Office is created as a unit at the corporate level with the mandate to promote dynamically the R&D and business development in the regenerative and cellular medicine field including those based on iPS cell technology. The new Office will exercise integrated control over a variety of functions (eg, global strategy, R&D, and manufacturing) in DSP organizations as they pertain to regenerative and cellular medicine.
