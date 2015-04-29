DanDrit Biotech collaborates with GISCAD Foundation on MelCancerVac

Biotech firm DanDrit Biotech USA (OTCQB: DDRT) has signed a final collaboration agreement with GISCAD Foundation, a highly recognized Italian group with a focus on digestive tract cancer studies.
The collaboration relates to VIVA, a Phase III adjuvant trial of DanDrit vaccine, in patients with no evidence of disease (NED) Stage IV colorectal cancer (CRC). The primary aim of the VIVA clinical trial is to evaluate the ability of MelCancerVac (MCV) to prevent a relapse in Stage IV CRC patients rendered disease free after completion of standard treatment according to local practices. Professor Alberto Sobrero will be the principal investigator of this randomized multicenter study.
The GISCAD Foundation – the Italian Group for the Study of Gastrointestinal Carcinoma - is a private not for profit organization founded in 2005. GISCAD promoted about 50 Phase II-III clinical trials involving 160 Italian centers and about 7650 patients. These trials were sponsored both by ministerial bodies and pharmaceutical companies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze