DanDrit Biotech collaborates with GISCAD Foundation on MelCancerVac

Biotech firm DanDrit Biotech USA (OTCQB: DDRT) has signed a final collaboration agreement with GISCAD Foundation, a highly recognized Italian group with a focus on digestive tract cancer studies.

The collaboration relates to VIVA, a Phase III adjuvant trial of DanDrit vaccine, in patients with no evidence of disease (NED) Stage IV colorectal cancer (CRC). The primary aim of the VIVA clinical trial is to evaluate the ability of MelCancerVac (MCV) to prevent a relapse in Stage IV CRC patients rendered disease free after completion of standard treatment according to local practices. Professor Alberto Sobrero will be the principal investigator of this randomized multicenter study.

The GISCAD Foundation – the Italian Group for the Study of Gastrointestinal Carcinoma - is a private not for profit organization founded in 2005. GISCAD promoted about 50 Phase II-III clinical trials involving 160 Italian centers and about 7650 patients. These trials were sponsored both by ministerial bodies and pharmaceutical companies.