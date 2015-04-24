DanDrit Biotech signs deal with Saudi firm on MCV

The Danish subsidiary of biotech firm DanDrit Biotech USA (OTCQB: DDRT), seeking to develop an approved vaccine for the treatment of colorectal cancer, has signed a partnership agreement with Saudi Arabia-based Riyadh Pharma. Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.
This collaboration agreement advances DanDrit's goal to deliver an innovative portfolio of novel cell therapy therapeutics for conditions with a high unmet need. The specific aim of this agreement is to promote cooperation in the manufacturing and marketing of DanDrit's dendritic cell cancer vaccine, MelCancerVac (MCV), in the Kingdom's Riyadh Pharma factory. MCV is a dendritic cell vaccine designed to prevent relapse of colon cancer after standard therapy.
Riyadh Pharma will be responsible for the manufacturing of MCV in the Middle East. In addition, the two companies are committed to supply cancer vaccines by manufacturing in accordance with scientific standards and international quality standards applicable in this respect.
