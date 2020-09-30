Daniel Vasella named as new chairman of Numab

Dr Daniel Vasella, former chairman and chief executive of Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), has been appointed the new and independent chairman of the board of Swiss biotech Numab Therapeutics.

Dr Vasella succeeds Dr Oliver Middendorp, founder and current chief business officer, who remains on the Board of Directors as a regular member.

“We have worked very successfully with Daniel Vasella since he joined our board in October last year, and we look forward to working even closer together in the future,” said David Urech, founder and chief executive of Numab Therapeutics.