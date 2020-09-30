Daniel Vasella named as new chairman of Numab

Dr Daniel Vasella, former chairman and chief executive of Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), has been appointed the new and independent chairman of the board of Swiss biotech Numab Therapeutics.
Dr Vasella succeeds Dr Oliver Middendorp, founder and current chief business officer, who remains on the Board of Directors as a regular member.
“We have worked very successfully with Daniel Vasella since he joined our board in October last year, and we look forward to working even closer together in the future,” said David Urech, founder and chief executive of Numab Therapeutics.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze