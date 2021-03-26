Data offer further evidence on Akili's digital therapeutic in ADHD

Akili Interactive has announced the publication of full data from a multi-site open-label study (STARS Adjunct) evaluating the impact of the digital therapeutic EndeavorRx on symptoms and functional impairments in children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

These results, which have been published in the journal Nature Digital Medicine, demonstrate statistically-significant improvement in all predetermined endpoints of the study including parent and clinician ratings of children’s ADHD symptoms and related impairments in daily life.

The STARS Adjunct study data, along with results from four other clinical studies of EndeavorRx in pediatric ADHD, were presented to the US Food and Drug Administration and were part of the data package that led to FDA clearance of EndeavorRx in June 2020.