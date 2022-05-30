Data points to potential of Roche's glofitamab in aggressive lymphoma

New pivotal data is to be presented on Roche’s (ROG: SIX) CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody, glofitamab, at this week’s 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Congress.
Data from the Phase II NP30179 expansion study showed that, after a median follow-up of more than 12 months, fixed-duration glofitamab induces durable complete responses in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who had received a median of three prior therapies.
"These data bring us one step closer towards our goal of finding solutions for people with heavily pre-treated DLBCL"Levi Garraway, chief medical officer and head of global product development, said: “These data bring us one step closer towards our goal of finding solutions for people with heavily pre-treated DLBCL, which often relapses and becomes more aggressive each time it returns.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze