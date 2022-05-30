Data points to potential of Roche's glofitamab in aggressive lymphoma

New pivotal data is to be presented on Roche’s (ROG: SIX) CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody, glofitamab, at this week’s 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Congress.

Data from the Phase II NP30179 expansion study showed that, after a median follow-up of more than 12 months, fixed-duration glofitamab induces durable complete responses in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who had received a median of three prior therapies.

"These data bring us one step closer towards our goal of finding solutions for people with heavily pre-treated DLBCL"Levi Garraway, chief medical officer and head of global product development, said: “These data bring us one step closer towards our goal of finding solutions for people with heavily pre-treated DLBCL, which often relapses and becomes more aggressive each time it returns.