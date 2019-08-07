Sunday 11 January 2026

Data questions raised on Zolgensma US approval

Biotechnology
7 August 2019
fda_big

Following US Food and Drug Administration approval of gene therapy Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xxxx) on May 24, the agency said on Tuesday that, on June 28, it was informed by AveXis, the product’s manufacturer and developer, about a data manipulation issue that impacts the accuracy of certain data from product testing performed in animals submitted in the biologics license application (BLA) and reviewed by the FDA.

AveXis was acquired by Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) in April last year in an $8.7 billion deal. Zolgensma became the first gene therapy approved to treat children less than two years of age with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), the most severe form of SMA and a leading genetic cause of infant mortality. It also became the world’s most expensive drug, with a treatment cost of $2.1 million.

Shares in Novartis fell 3% to $88.08 in afternoon trading in New York after the FDA statement, but are virtually unchanged this morning of the Swiss stock exchange’

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

