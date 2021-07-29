Data show fading protection from Pfizer jab after six months

On the same day that New York’s Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) released stellar second-quarter financials, the company also made public less encouraging news on the vaccine front.
In an important ongoing study testing the mRNA-based jab on over 44,000 people, efficacy appeared to drop by around 6% every two months, reaching 84% after half a year.
Dubbed BNT162b2 and known as Comirnaty in Europe, the long-term impact of the vaccine is being tested on people aged 12 and over, given two injections of either the vaccine or a placebo, with a three week interval.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze