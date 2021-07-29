Data show fading protection from Pfizer jab after six months

On the same day that New York’s Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) released stellar second-quarter financials, the company also made public less encouraging news on the vaccine front.

In an important ongoing study testing the mRNA-based jab on over 44,000 people, efficacy appeared to drop by around 6% every two months, reaching 84% after half a year.

Dubbed BNT162b2 and known as Comirnaty in Europe, the long-term impact of the vaccine is being tested on people aged 12 and over, given two injections of either the vaccine or a placebo, with a three week interval.