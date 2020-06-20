Sunday 11 January 2026

Date set for FDA advisory panel review of belantamab mafodotin in MM

Biotechnology
20 June 2020
glaxosmithkline_gsk_large

The US Food and Drug Administration will convene a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) to review data supporting the Biologics License Application (BLA) for belantamab mafodotin submitted by UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), for the potential treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM) who have received at least four prior therapies including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody. The ODAC will meet virtually on July 14, 2020.

Dr Axel Hoos, senior vice president and head of oncology R&D, GSK said: “We believe belantamab mafodotin and the results from the DREAMM clinical trial program have significant potential for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have limited treatment options. We look forward to participating in the upcoming advisory committee meeting and working with the FDA to complete its review of the BLA.”

Belantamab mafodotin received Breakthrough Therapy designation in 2017, and the BLA was granted Priority Review status by the FDA in January 2020 based on data from the pivotal DREAMM-2 (DRiving Excellence in Approaches to Multiple Myeloma) study. Six-month primary results from the study were published in The Lancet Oncology and follow-up data were presented at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting. The marketing authorization application (MAA) for belantamab mafodotin, which was also granted PRIME designation in 2017, was validated by the European Medicines Agency in February this year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EMA validates GSK's MAA for myeloma prospect
3 February 2020
Biotechnology
GSK scores Priority Review for anti-BCMA option in multiple myeloma
21 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
FDA Breakthrough designation for GSK's blood cancer drug candidate
2 November 2017
Biotechnology
Unanimous vote for belantamab mafodotin puts GSK drug on brink of US approval
15 July 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze