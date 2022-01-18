Deal in Japan to boost global impact of ADC's Zynlonta

Antibody-drug conjugate specialist ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) has out-licensed its ADC Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) in Japan.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508) will pay $30 million right away and up to $205 million in milestones in return for rights to develop and sell the therapy for all hematologic and solid tumor indications in the country.

ADC Therapeutics will also be in line for royalties ranging from the high teens to the low twenties based on net sales.