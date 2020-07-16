Deal on cell therapy tech boosts Orchard Thera

Gene therapy specialist Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX) has licensed technology from the UK’s GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), lifting its shares by a tenth.
Orchard will make use of GSK’s proprietary lentiviral stable cell line technology (LV-SCLT) to develop two investigational hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies.
The firm is developing OTL-103 for Wiskott Aldrich syndrome and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.
