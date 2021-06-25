Decade of growth predicted for Fabry disease market in USA and Japan

The Fabry disease (FD) market in the USA and Japan will see significant expansion between 2020 and 2030, as total sales in the two markets are set to rise from $820.15 million in 2020 to $985.81 million in 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%.

This sales growth will be in line with a steadily increasing disease prevalence and the entrance of new agents into the market, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

Several drugs in the pipeline have novel mechanisms of action (MoAs), including gene therapies that offer the promise of single-dose and potentially curative therapies.