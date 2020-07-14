Deciphera gains Australian approval for Qinlock for GIST

US tumor drug resistance specialist Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DCPH) today announced that the Australian Therapeutics Goods Administration (TGA) has approved Qinlock (ripretinib) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib.
The Qinlock Marketing Authorization Application was approved by the TGA under Project Orbis, an initiative of the US Food and Drug Administration’s Oncology Center of Excellence designed to provide a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology products among international partners.
The FDA approved Qinlock in this indication in May, and this was followed in June by clearance from Health Canada. Analysts have forecast the therapy could bring in as much as $700 million for the firm by 2024.
