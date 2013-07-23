Defactinib plus paclitaxel positive in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

US cancer drug developer Verastem (Nasdaq: VSTM) has announced the confirmation of a complete response in an ongoing trial of VS-6063 (defactinib) in combination with weekly paclitaxel in the treatment of ovarian cancer.

At Verastem’s R&D Day on July 11, Joanna Horobin, chief medical officer, presented preliminary results describing a normalization of CA-125, a biomarker of ovarian cancer progression, and an initial radiologic complete response for one of the patients in the trial. Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors, or RECIST, is the standard by which investigational drugs are evaluated for activity in oncology studies.