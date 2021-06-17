Delivering on the revenue promise of new science

In this week's Expert View, Accenture's global life sciences lead Stuart Henderson considers the opportunities presented by new and emerging technologies to create more value for patients and other stakeholders.

In an environment with continued pricing pressure biopharma executives are asking themselves: Can we discover and develop new medicines that improve patient outcomes whilst solving access challenges?

The answer is yes, if companies do these three things: embrace New Science, which is a unique combination of the best in science and health technology that addresses significant unmet patient needs; take lessons they learned from the pandemic; and change their economic relationships with payers.