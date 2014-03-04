Dendreon leaps as it sets out plan to launch Provenge in Europe

US biotech firm Dendreon (Nasdaq: DNDN) says it plans to make its prostate cancer drug Provenge (autologous peripheral blood mononuclear cells activated with PAP-GM-CSF or sipuleucel-T) available in Europe, beginning with Germany and the UK.
The company's shares rose 14.9%, to $3.31 in afternoon trading on Monday. Its shares have fallen 42% since a year ago. The rise came despite the company reporting a larger loss for the fourth quarter of 2013.
“We have a commercially-favorable label [for Provenge] in Europe, including PSA quartile analysis and positive correlation between immune response and overall survival. These data will allow for early positioning and strong messaging for our reimbursement dossiers,” noted Andrew Sandler, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Dendreon.
