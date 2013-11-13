Dendreon restructures, following poor third-quarter Provenge sales

USA-based biotech firm Dendreon (Nasdaq: DNDN) revealed yesterday (November 12) that it is implementing a restructuring and cost reduction plan, projected to generate more than $125 million in annual savings.

The reason for the cost-cutting is that sales of prostate cancer drug Provenge (sipuleucel-T), approved in 2010, have failed to meet expectations. The drug, Dendreon’s only marketed product, generated third-quarter revenue of $68 million, missing the $75 million average estimate of analysts.