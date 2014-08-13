Dendreon shares fall as company warns of worry over debt repayment

Shares of US biotech firm Dendreon (Nasdaq: DNDN) have fallen after it warned shareholders about debt problems. Its shares dropped 33% to $1.42 on Tuesday.
In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the company said there is a "significant risk" it will not be able to repay or refinance $620 million in notes due in 2016. It is reportedly considering alternatives to repaying the notes in cash, including some options which will affect shareholders.
