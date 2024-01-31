Despite argenx Vyvdura approval, quest for definitive myasthenia gravis cure persists in Japan

Japan has recently approved Dutch immunology specialist argenx’ (Euronext: ARGX) Vyvdura (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) subcutaneous (SC) injection for the treatment of adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), who do not have sufficient response to steroids or non-steroidal immunosuppressive therapies (ISTs).
While introducing a novel subcutaneous administration route, Vyvdura adds to Japan’s myasthenia gravis (MG) treatment options. However, differentiation from the existing therapies remains marginal, leaving an unmet need for a unique and specifically curative approach in MG treatment, says pharma analytics firm GlobalData.
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