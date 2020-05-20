Despite pandemic, European VCs active in healthcare

While the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all in ways that were impossible to predict just a few months ago, it seems that venture capitalists are ploughing away, with a heavy focus on the healthcare sector, as revealed in a report from Optimum Strategic Communications.

The survey conducted in May 2020 includes responses from 24 of the most influential European Venture Capital (VC) groups, investing around 15.5 billion euros (~$17 billion) in aggregate in the Healthcare Sector. Of these, six have recently raised new funds totalling ~2 billion euros in 2019/20.

The survey findings show there is a substantial amount of money available for investment in European companies and investors are seeking and reviewing new opportunities. Crucially, the survey reveals how it is strategically important for companies to adapt to the new ‘virtual norm’ to ensure that they are communicating a strong and compelling investment story. Now more than ever, clear and open communication, local connections and investor syndicates will be in focus.