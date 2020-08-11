Sunday 11 January 2026

Destiny passes safety review of Phase IIb XF-73 trial

Biotechnology
11 August 2020
destiny-big

UK-based biotech Destiny Pharma (AIM: DEST) has announced a positive interim safety review has been completed by an independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) of its Phase IIb study of its lead asset XF-73 in the prevention of post-surgical bacterial infections.

Further to an announcement in July detailing a US Food and Drug Administration approved clinical protocol amendment to the study, the IDMC has reviewed safety data from the first 75 cardiac surgery patients who have completed study treatment.

"XF-73 nasal gel has the potential to become a well-tolerated, novel and effective treatment for the prevention of post-surgical Staphylococcal infections"Adverse event data, including safety laboratory results, incidence of post-operative infections, ear, nose, and throat examinations, as well as sense of smell tests were reviewed by the IDMC.

