Destiny Pharma strengthens executive management team

Biotechnology
3 May 2022
UK-based biotech Destiny Pharma (AIM: DEST) today announced the appointment of Dr Yuri Martina as chief medical officer (CMO).

Dr Martina brings to Destiny Pharma more than 20 years’ experience and an extensive record of excellence in clinical development and successful interactions at the highest levels with key regulatory, industry and government stakeholders including the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Japanese Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA).

Most recently, Dr Martina was senior vice president development and deputy CMO at Germany’s Grünenthal Group where he was a key member of the global R&D leadership and the global commercial leadership teams. He has been responsible for advancing the Grünenthal Group R&D pipeline, including two Phase III assets, two Phase II assets and several early and pre-clinical assets. Yuri has also been a key member and driver in several in-licensing and out-licensing activities and in the completion of the acquisition of Mestex AG.

