Developers invest more to explore full potential of CAR-T therapies

New York-based TG Therapeutics (Nasdaq: TGTX) has entered into an agreement with Precision BioSciences (Nasdaq: DTIL) related to an allogeneic CD19 CAR-T cell therapy.

TG has an established record in the multiple sclerosis space, most notably with Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy), which is approved in the USA for relapsing forms of the condition.