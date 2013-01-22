Dezima Pharma in-licenses CETP inhibitor; Imaxio acquires Trolovol

Netherlands-based biotech firm Dezima Pharma says it has in-licensed a cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor DEZ-001 (formerly TA-8995) from Japanese drug major Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
DEZ-001 has completed single and multiple ascending dose studies showing an unprecedented effect on high density lipoprotein (HDL) and low density lipoprotein (LDL) levels in healthy volunteers with a very favorable side-effect profile. The company plans to support clinical development of DEZ-001 to Phase III clinical trials. John Kastelein, founder of Dezima, co-founder of UniQure and advisor to Forbion Capital Partners, identified DEZ-001 as a potentially best-in-class, potent and safe CETP inhibitor.
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