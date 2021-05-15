Disappointing results from Biogen's gene therapy study for XLRP

In a disappointing outcome for its gene therapy aspirations, US biotech major Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) on Friday announced top-line results from the Phase II/III XIRIUS study of cotoretigene toliparvovec (BIIB112), a gene therapy being investigated as a one-time therapy for patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP), that missed its goal.
The XIRIUS study did not meet its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically-significant improvement in the proportion of treated study eyes with ≥7 dB improvement from baseline at ≥5 of the 16 central loci of the 10-2 grid assessed by Macular Integrity Assessment (MAIA) microperimetry. This assessment was performed at 12 months and compared to the study eye of patients randomized to the untreated control group. Positive trends were observed across several clinically relevant prespecified secondary endpoints.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze