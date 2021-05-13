Discount checkpoint blocker aims to disrupt market

New York’s Checkpoint Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CKPT) has finished enrolling patients in a registration-enabling trial of its experimental checkpoint blocker cosibelimab.
The trial evaluates the immunotherapy as an option for people with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), and has a primary efficacy endpoint of confirmed objective response rate (ORR).
Checkpoint believes its candidate is a potential best-in-class PD-L1 blocker, with a unique mechanism of action which removes the suppressive effects of PD-L1 on certain anti-tumor components of the immune system.
