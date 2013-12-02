DMC recommends halt to Actelion’s macitentan Ph III study in digital ulcers

Switzerland-based Actelion (SIX: ATLN) this morning announced disappointing news from an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) relating to its pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drug candidate macitentan in a new indication. Actelion’s shares dipped 1% to 75.00 Swiss francs in early trading.

The company, Europe’s largest biotech firm, says that, following a scheduled meeting, the DMC has recommended that the Phase III DUAL-2 study should be terminated. The DMC determined that there were no unexpected safety findings but that additional data are unlikely to result in a positive primary outcome measure.