DMC recommends halt to Actelion’s macitentan Ph III study in digital ulcers

Switzerland-based Actelion (SIX: ATLN) this morning announced disappointing news from an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) relating to its pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drug candidate macitentan in a new indication. Actelion’s shares dipped 1% to 75.00 Swiss francs in early trading.
The company, Europe’s largest biotech firm, says that, following a scheduled meeting, the DMC has recommended that the Phase III DUAL-2 study should be terminated. The DMC determined that there were no unexpected safety findings but that additional data are unlikely to result in a positive primary outcome measure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze