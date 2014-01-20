Thursday 18 June 2026

Domain Therapeutics opens North American subsidiary

Biotechnology
20 January 2014

French biopharma company Domain Therapeutics, specializing in the R&D of new drug candidates targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), says it has opened North American subsidiary, Domain Therapeutics NA Inc, at the NEOMED Institute in Montreal, Canada.

Establishing a presence for Domain Therapeutics in Montreal is part of the company's strategy for bringing to market a new GPCR-specific biosensor technology, BioSens-Al, which enables a deeper understanding of the signaling pathways that are activated by each candidate molecule and thus predict its pharmacological profile.

The technology was developed in the molecular pharmacology research unit headed by Michel Bouvier at the Universite de Montreal's (UdeM) Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer (IRIC). Domain Therapeutics will work in close partnership with the inventors of the technology at UdeM and McGill University.

A license agreement between UdeM, McGill University and Domain Therapeutics for GPCR-specific biosensor technology was signed at the end of 2013. The exclusive focus of activity at Domain Therapeutics NA will be R&D for its own projects and for those the company undertakes in collaboration with industry partners.

Reflects firm’s desire to expand

Domain Therapeutics' presence in North America reflects the company's desire to expand. The geographical proximity of Domain Therapeutics' subsidiary will help to secure new partnerships with Canadian and US companies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

"The move to Canada's NEOMED Institute marks an important milestone in the life of our company,” said Pascal Neuville, board director and chief executive of Domain Therapeutics, adding: “We are confident that this foothold will help us to build strategic relationships with North American companies and to use the BioSens-All technology to accelerate the development of our projects."

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