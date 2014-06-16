Friday 9 January 2026

Doomed future for Tykerb in breast cancer arena, says analyst

Biotechnology
16 June 2014
The future of Tykerb (lapatinib) in the breast cancer market looks bleak, after the combination of GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Tykerb and Herceptin (trastuzumab) in the  large Phase III trial, ALTTO, showed no statistical superiority over Herceptin alone for improving disease-free survival (DFS), says an analyst with research and consulting firm GlobalData.

Jamie Mallinson, GlobalData’s analyst covering oncology and hematology, says: “Tykerb's future in breast cancer has become unclear, particularly since GlaxoSmithKline made the decision in April this year to sell its oncology portfolio to Swiss drug major Novartis [NOVN: VX].”

He added: “Tykerb has failed to establish itself as a strong competitor in the HER2 positive market, and its use in the adjuvant setting was the only way it could gain a decent share of the breast cancer therapeutics market after Roche [ROG: SIX] launched Perjeta [pertuzumab] and Kadcyla [ado-trastuzumab emtansine or T-DM1].”

