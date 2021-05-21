Double dose of COVID-19 vaccine approvals in Japan

With the Olympic Games just a couple of months away and coronavirus cases in the country at a dangerous point, Japan has approved two vaccines in a single day.

AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S [recombinant]), formerly AZD1222, has been granted a special approval for emergency use, as has Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, TAK-919, now known as COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Intramuscular Injection.

'Urgent need'