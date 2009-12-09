Dow spins out Pfenex as independent unit for recombinant proteins

The USA's Dow Chemical Co has formed a new independent company that will be known as Pfenex Inc through its Dow Venture Capital group. The new company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is based on human health applications of a Dow-developed technology called Pfenex Expression Technology, a robust Pseudomonas fluorescens-based platform that uses high throughput, parallel processing methodologies for optimized protein production, that has been utilized by likes of global drug giant Pfizer.

The action is consistent with the firm's strategy of active portfolio management, said Dow. Due to the long-term promise of the technology, Dow will hold a significant minority stake in Pfenex along with Signet Healthcare Partners, an experienced venture capital investor focused on the healthcare sector. Financial terms are not being disclosed